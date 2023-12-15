Brand New Music Festival Announced In Minnesota For July

Looking for a stocking stuffer idea? How about attending a brand new music festival this year? A new music festival was announced for the banks of the mighty Mississippi this July in St. Paul, on Harriet Island. The festival's name? The Minnesota Yacht Club. Don't be fooled by the name, because if you didn't know there was going to be music, you'd think it's just going to be boats.

Other than the announcement of a music festival coming to Harriet Island this July, there weren't many other details being offered up.

Introducing Minnesota's newest music festival destination! Tag your fest crew and mark your calendar for July 19-20, 2024. Follow us for lineup and ticket info, coming soon!

I checked out the event's website and there weren't any other hints as to what type of music will be performed at the event. The website did say though there would be 20 artists performing at the two-day festival across two stages.

The first-ever festival will bring fans together for two days of performances across two stages with no overlapping sets between the 20 artists. No schedule conflicts on this river bank! - minnesotayachtclubfestival.com

Curious Minnesotans can subscribe to notifications for when the lineup is announced, and when tickets go on sale.

The concert seems to be filling the summer concert void that was left by Twin Cities Summer Jam, which was a multi-day concert festival that took place in Shakopee at Canterbury Park.

Twin Cities Summer Jam was founded in 2018 and announced it wouldn't continue in 2023 due to the construction of an amphitheater at Canterbury.

