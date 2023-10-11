Explore Minnesota’s Scariest Attractions

October is the month Minnesota pulls out all the stops with the scariest attractions from haunted houses to hayrides to ships. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. His Halloween top spots:

Haunted Ships, Houses, Hayrides & More:

Onionhead's Revenge is a new attraction at Mall of America based on the folklore of the dark bayous of Louisiana and the creature they call Onionhead, who has returned from the dead and is out for vengeance.

If venturing into a creepy forest at night is your idea of a good time, check out the Dead End Hayride in Wyoming, where you’ll be carted into haunted woodlands on a wagon and prompted to find your way back by foot — with terrifying twists and turns around every dark corner. Check out the longest-running haunted hayride in Minnesota at The Haunting Experience in Cottage Grove. Molitor’s Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids lets you be the intruder at their haunted walk through, where guests encounter multiple haunted houses and meetings with the undead.

Find thrills in Duluth at the William A. Irvin Haunted Ship Tours. This self-guided tour in the historic ore ship will take you through dark, eerie hallways, where you encounter mysterious sightings and spooks at every turn. Venture to Shakopee for an evening of dinner and ghost stories at Phantom’s Feast.

For the Little Witches & Ghouls

Halloween is one of the best holidays for kids, and Minnesota has a number of safer ways for the little ones to experience all of its magic.

Valleyfair has Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly event featuring four lands, some spooky, some filled with sweet treats! You can still get your screams on one of the many rollercoasters or thrill rides in the park.

The ever-popular Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee is back with popular attractions like the corn maze, petting zoo, pig races and more. Stoneybrook Farms in St. Cloud boasts the World's Largest Corn Maze, with easy and hard options spread out between 110 acres and 32 miles of divergent pathways, as well as a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch.

Anoka is known as the “Halloween Capital of the World,” and always provides a spooktacular time. Throughout October, Anoka will host a variety of Halloween festivities like outdoor movie nights, a scavenger hunt and the Light Up the Night parade.

Parents will also be allowed to carry alcoholic drinks throughout a new social district meant to encourage tourism downtown, and there's even a Ghosts of Anoka walking tour for anyone who likes a little bit of history alongside their horror. Boo at the Zoo is back at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth for little ones to celebrate Halloween with some real party animals. Festivities include trick or treating, a mini pumpkin hunt and magic show.

Over at Mall of America, Nickelodeon BOO-Niverse will run from the middle of September through Halloween and feature some of your favorite Nickelodeon characters in their Halloween costumes! The event also features fun activities like DIY slime, weekend dance parties and more!

Crayola Experience has turned into Screamin’ Green Hauntoween for the Halloween season! Experience spooktacular family fun, witchtacular crafts, and monsterific attractions as you participate in a scavenger hunt.

Get spooky at SEA LIFE with underwater pumpkin carving by costumed divers! In the 300-foot-long Ocean Tunnel, divers will carve pumpkins alongside fishy friends on Sundays and Tuesdays at 11:30 A.M. and 1 P.M.

Spooky Celebrations After Dark

The popular Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo. Stroll through thousands of carved and illuminated pumpkins. The walk is bound to put you in the festive spirit.

Navigate through A&G Produce’s Moonlight Maze After Dark on select dates in October in St. Joseph.

Schell’s Zombie Hunt is a GLOW Gel Blaster brewery hunt for the living undead! On Friday, October 27th, the once familiar grounds of Schell's now appears as an unholy wasteland where the groans of the undead echo through the trees.

Spooky Dining

The creepy dolls are back in Rochester at the Olmsted County History Center with a special "Murder at the Masquerade" event on Friday the 13th featuring a dinner, cash bar, costume contest, DJ and live painting. Tickets for the terrifying whodunit are $35 for regular admission and $30 for HCOC members.

The Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul will be decked out for the spooky season in “Tiki Terror”, and feature weekend movie nights throughout the season. Specialty horror themed cocktails will also be served.

Travail and the horrifically talented Haunted Basement team have linked up for another rendition of Haunted Basement Bar. This time, they’re throwing a dinner party with some unexpected hosts. Expect a gruesome multi-course tasting menu with tasty cocktails to match, complete with mayhem, scares, and delights to keep you entertained.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot it is available below.