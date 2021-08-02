Expect A Lot More Police, Deputies At The Benton County Fair

The 2021 Benton County Fair gets into full swing this week. The fair is free to attend and goes from Tuesday, August 3 through Sunday, August 8.

Business will be back to usual this year with all of your favorites and a few new attractions.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, they're partnering with the St. Cloud Police Department to have a larger presence at the fair this year.

"[We] will be working to ensure people coming to the fair can enjoy themselves in a safe environment. There will be more officers and deputies at the fair this year watching for those who would come to the fair intent upon causing trouble and acting promptly to remove these individuals from the fairgrounds."

Their Facebook post has been reacted to dozens of times.

Christian Von Weber wrote, " a lot of problems would be eliminated if they'd charge an admission. It's amazing what the demographic change is between the fair and the pantowners car show is."

Marlene Hunt responded, "even unsavory people have the price of admission. Benton County Sheriff's Office please make occasional trips through the barns as well."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office asks that if you need help while you're at the fair to speak to law enforcement. If you need immediate help you should call 911.

They wrote, "finally, if you see criminal activity or something suspicious happening at the fair, please find an officer or call our office to report it right away."

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud