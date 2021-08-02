After a year off WE Fest is ready to roll this week on the Soo Pass Ranch near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Under new ownership, the three-day festival is looking to be bigger and better than ever.

Blake Shelton joins Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley as the headliners for the 2021 event scheduled for this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

WE Fest hit the pause button last year after an ownership change. The festival's new owners, Live Nation, wanted to make sure that their first year was a big year, planned out just right. In hindsight, that decision was made before we were engulfed in a pandemic that would have likely caused them to postpone anyway.

Get our free mobile app

Since WE Fest’s inception in 1983, it has been one of the biggest country music festivals in the U.S. -- and has been nominated twice for the Country Music Association’s prestigious Best Special Event award.

2021 Main Stage Headliners

Thursday, August 5th

Florida Georgia Line

Friday, August 6th

Dierks Bentley

Saturday, August 7th

Blake Shelton

2021 WE Fest supporting acts will include LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, The Cadillac Three, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress, High Valley, RaeLynn, Larry Fleet, Shy Carter, Kameron Marlowe, Shane Martin, Trip Wire, Slamabama, 32 Below and Erin Grand.

And to pump up the fun, the festival will be emceed by the hilarious and talented Kellie Pickler!

We have to give a huge shoutout to the crew working behind the scenes all spring and summer to get festival grounds ready for you to have fun and celebrate. They're just putting some final touches on the stage before we see it host a killer lineup!

Upgrades for 2021 include city sewer and water lines being extended to the Soo Pass Ranch, allowing for running water and permanent restrooms in the concert bowl area.

WE Fest was sold by Townsquare Media to Live Nation following he 2019 event. Live Nation then announced a one-year pause to the festival to allow for planning and rebuilding to ensure the 2021 event would be one to remember. Now here we are, ready to see Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, and more.

You can get 2021 WE Fest tickets, passes, and camping HERE.

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring