Avon PD and FD Hosting National Night Out 2021 Event on Tuesday

AVON -- An annual event working to build community between police and residents is coming up this week.

The Avon Police Department and Avon Fire Department are putting on National Night Out 2021 Tuesday. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m. at the Lake Wobegon Trailhead.

There are a variety of activities including a foam party, funky hair-do, lawn twister, CPR orientation, kids fishing pond, an inflatable obstacle course, and live music performed by Better Man Duo. Police K9 Maverick will be dropping by as well.

Kid’s goody bags are available at the Gathering Grounds table with a donation of a nonperishable food item or school supply item. You are asked to bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

No alcohol, smoking, or pets are allowed at the event.

