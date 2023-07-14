Seven Years Later – The Search is Still On For Shannah Boiteau

According to Tri-County Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 22nd of 2016, a woman named Shannah Marie Boiteau, in her early to mid-'20s, was seen at about 3 pm exiting a vehicle on I-94 and County Road 74 in St. Cloud, running into the woods. Shannah was never seen again after that incident.

Get our free mobile app

Tri-County Crime-Stoppers of Minnesota recently posted the below message, asking for information. If anyone has information on Shannah's whereabouts, or if you know anything about her disappearance, please contact Tri-County Crime Stoppers.

You can report the information anonymously if you wish, but any information to help located Shannah would be greatly appreciated.

I've seen conflicting reports on her exact age, but some of the information I've found from NAMUS, says that she would be 29 years old today and that she was originally from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Shannah is a white female, and at the time she went missing, she was approximately 125-135 pounds. Shannah is about 5' 6 to 5' 8 with brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she had long brown hair, and a pierced lip, ears, and belly button.

Shannah had a daughter, Emiliana, who was one year old when her mother went missing. Shannah's father says that Emiliana has a lot of questions about why her mother left her. Shannah's father said she used to do hard drugs, but when she had her daughter, she sobered up.

Prior to running from the vehicle, the information I found says that she and her boyfriend were heading to California. Her family has had no contact with Shannah since June 22nd of 2016. She was last seen wearing a tan tank top, with black leggings, and had no shoes on. Shannah has a tattoo of the name 'Milli' behind her right ear, and two sparrows on her hips.

Photo by Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash Photo by Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash loading...

Shannah was last seen on I-94 in St. Cloud, but we have no information on the direction she was traveling. Shannah had been known to hitchhike in the past. There was no evidence of foul play, and it is unknown if she left St. Cloud or if she is possibly still here.

Her father Cletus left a message for his daughter:

"Shannah, if you can hear me, come home. That's all we want for you. That's all your daughter wants for you, is for you to come home. No matter what happened, no matter what's going to happen, we will be here by your side. We will get you the help you need, and we will be here to support you. All we want is for you to come home."

If you have any information about Shannah, please contact Regional Program Specialist Joseph Welsch at 984.327.5731, or you can email him at jwelsch@rti.org.

The Website for more information is www.chippewafallspd.org.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.