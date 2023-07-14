Legion Baseball Summaries And Playoff Bracket – July 14th, 2023

COLD SPRING POST 455

(Thursday July 13th)

The Pierz Post 341 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sauk Rapids post 254, backed by six hits including four doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw five innings to earned the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Max Barclay threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brayden Haberman, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kirby Fischer went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Max Barclay went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Derick Bakke was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Kyle Winscher and Joey Stuckmayer both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Sauk Rapids was Keegan Patterson, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Logan Bauer, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Ethan Mader went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Jeff Solarz went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3 and Keegan Patterson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.