Elk River Crash Snarls Monday Commute

ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A crash near Elk River snarled the Monday morning commute.

The Minnesota Highway Patrol says the crash occurred about 6:45 Monday morning on Highway 169, just North of Elk River.

A Volvo straight truck, driven by 36-year-old Bethany Maaninga of Zimmerman, had stopped in traffic when a Pontiac G6 sedan, driven by 21-year-old Jeffrey Steffensen of Zimmerman, rear-ended the truck.

Steffensen was sent to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maaninga was not injured in the crash.

