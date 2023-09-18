Groundbreaking for Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- Hundreds attended a ceremonial groundbreaking Sunday at Camp Ripley for the new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum.

The 32-million-dollar, 40-thousand-square-foot facility will educate Minnesotans about our state's military history and the veterans who have served.

The museum currently has more than 80 thousand artifacts but not enough space to display them all.

Following the turning of the first shovels of dirt, a World War II bulldozer cleared a small section of the site.

Construction will move into high gear next spring with a goal of opening the new museum in 2026.

