Visit This Central Minnesota Cemetery For ‘The Sundown Cemetery Tour” October 7th

A HISTORIC TOUR AWAITS...

The Stearns History Museum is inviting you to take a chilly walk at sunset through the Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre this fall. The event will be taking place on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 and will begin at 4:30 pm. To reserve your spot you can click HERE now.

Get our free mobile app

GET REGISTERED TODAY

The cost of the tour is $10 per person for non-members, and it is absolutely free to members of the Stearns History Museum.

GoogleMaps.com GoogleMaps.com loading...

GHOSTS?

Most people will be expecting this to be a ghost tour, but it's quite the opposite. On this tour, the Stearns History Museum will be discussing the history of the cemetery itself, as well as several of its residents.

I spoke with Caitlin Carlson, Program and Visitor Services Manager, about this unique event, and this tour will be event better than a 'ghost' tour; because the tour will be based on actual people who lived here in central Minnesota, and who have interesting histories in and of themselves.

WHERE TO MEET

If you go on this insightful tour, everyone will meet at the Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre, where there will be a discussion about the history of the cemetery and the residents that now reside there, like Sinclair Lewis, the first American to win the Nobel Peace Prize for literature in 1885.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Do you want some ghost stories? Then hang around afterward, as the tour will then head over to the Palmer House Hotel & Restaurant to share a drink, and raise a glass to the fallen.

The Palmer House Hotel and Restaurant is located at 500 Sinclair Lewis Avenue in Sauk Centre. This location has an incredible history; but if you want to hear about the local ghost stories, it's also THE place to go for fun stories and possibly some ghostly experiences.

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies