Closing Time: Less Than 3 Weeks Left To Visit Gordy’s Hi-Hat This Year

The countdown has begun, we know summer is setting, as fall begins officially on Saturday, but the actual countdown for Minnesotans lies near the shores of the St. Louis River. Gordy's Hi-Hat fans now have less than 3 weeks to get their fill, as the iconic restaurant will close for the season on October 1st, which is later than usual.

The iconic dining spot in Cloquet posted to social media that the time to enjoy Gordy's this season is winding down.

Along with the October 1 deadline to enjoy a fresh hamburger, there are new hours for the fall that visitors should know before heading up North to take in the amazing fall colors this time of year.

The new hours for the Hi-Hat are Monday through Friday 10:30am to 8:00pm and then Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00am through 8:00pm.

On top of the restaurant, there is the warming house which opened in 2005 (it's open year-round), and Gordy's added a food truck this year too, who says that after 63 seasons you can't try something new?

Gordy's is known throughout the #BoldNorth for their "Hand pattied hamburgers, hand-battered Alaskan fish, homemade onion rings, and fresh blended malts." On top of being known for that, the diner has also had its brush with fame as Guy Fieri brought the crew from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives to record an episode.

Get our free mobile app

Looking at the DNR Fall Color Finder it's looking like a great week/weekend to get up North before all the leaves drop, and to take in the majesty of fall.

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration