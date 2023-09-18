Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94.

The national average price of gas has risen 4.6 cents, averaging $3.83.

Gas Buddy says the rise in prices nationally is due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. They say with the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now here we should see prices eventually cooling back.

However, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there are still challenges.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES