Electric Vehicles Taking Over River’s Edge on Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- You'll have a chance to take a few electric vehicles for a test drive this Saturday.

The Recharge St. Cloud Electric Vehicle Expo will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Electric vehicle experts will be on hand to answer your questions about vehicle specs and range, charges processes, and local, state and federal rebates.

The expo is free and open to everyone.

A selection of electric vehicles currently on the market will be available to check out and take for a spin including the Chevy Bolt, the Polestar 2, and Tesla Model Y and Model S. An Opus Motorcar headquartered in St. Joseph will be there. New Flyer will be on site with their latest fully electric bus.

A $40 donation will be made to the VEX Minnesota Robotics Program for each test drive taken and each event 'passport' completed by attendees.

The city of Sartell just recently approved the installation of 16 new charging stations on city-owned property throughout the community.