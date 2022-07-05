This Minnesota DNR Fish Post Got Political In A Hurry

This Minnesota Department of Natural Resources post about rainbow darters, a fish, got political real quick, and even had the Minnesota DNR trolling a hater early on. Last Thursday, the last day of June, the Minnesota DNR posted about animal species that are rainbow all year long, as a way to close out pride month. Well, the comments were mixed, and one commenter even got a direct response from the Minnesota DNR, which later appeared to be hidden or deleted.

As June and #Pride month comes to a close, we're highlighting an animal sporting rainbow colors year-round

Rainbow darters, which are a miniature cousin of the walleye, are found in clear rivers and streams of southeastern Minnesota, but these fish have also been found in the lower St. Croix, tributaries of the Minnesota, and Otter Tail rivers.

One commenter on the post, which as of a few minutes ago doesn't appear to still be up, got a quick response from the Minnesota DNR.

Ben's comment wasn't the only negative comment towards the DNR over the post.

Several other comments made since the initial posting about the fish, have turned the post more political than educational.

One comment that drew a bunch of likes and HAHA's was made by a man who gave both sides some credit when he indicated it was a post to help out the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

