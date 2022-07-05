St. Cloud VA Earns Awards for Sustainable Health Care Practices

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota organization has earned top honors for sustainable health care practices.

The St. Cloud VA was awarded the 2022 Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth. This is the sixth year the VA has been recognized in that category by the national organization.

The St. Cloud VA also took home Circle of Excellence Awards in the energy, waste, and water categories as well as the Greening the OR Recognition Award for their strides in recycling, waste reduction, paper conservation, green purchasing, laundry water reuse, LED lighting, renewable energy systems, electric utility vehicles, and use of green space.

Practice Greenhealth has been working to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in health care across the United States since the early 2000s.

