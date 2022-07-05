Central Minnesota Builders Association Opens New Offices

ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Builders Association has a new headquarters in St. Cloud.

The organization moved their offices from downtown to 2848 Second Street South, Suite 145, in the strip mall right behind Liberty Bank.

CMBA Executive Director Wanda Schroeder says after 30-years in their previous location, they wanted a more visible space.

We were looking for a more efficient space and this building was something that could offer that too us. One of the benefits of our new space is the addition of our Member's Suite where our members can come in and use our office to hold meetings and meet with clients.

Schroeder says a lot of their residential builders don't have their own office so the 'Member's Suite' has been a welcoming addition.

Schroder says like with most other industries, there continues to be a critical need to grow the workforce.

She says CMBA continues to find new ways to get students excited about careers in the building trades.

One of the things we've put a big focus on is our Tools for Schools program. This is a grant we give to central Minnesota high schools so they can grow their trades program.

Schroder says this year they have given out $22,000 to area schools with their Tools for Schools program and other fundraising efforts.

She says they want to continue to be a community resource for anyone needing to connect with one of their member builders for help on their next home remodeling project or finding their dream home.

Central Minnesota Builders Association began in 1971 and their members includes builders, remodelers, sub-contractors, suppliers, and other professionals who support the building industry.