Election 2022: St. Cloud Ballot Questions

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud voters had two ballot questions to decide on and there were mixed results.

The first question was asking for a half-cent sales tax over five years to raise $21.1 million to make improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex.

That question failed with 53 percent saying no and 48 percent voting yes.

Get our free mobile app

The second question asked for a property tax increase to raise $20 million to make improvements to neighborhood and community parks.

That question passed with 65 percent voting yet and 35 percent voting no.