Election 2022: Minnesota State Legislature Results
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The local incumbents did well in the races for the Minnesota Senate and House.
In Senate District 14 DFLer Aric Putnam has defeated Republican Challenger Tama Theis 53 percent to 47 percent.
In Senate District 13 Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe beat Democrat Alissa Brickman 71 percent to 29 percent.
In House District 14A, which was an open seat, Republican Bernie Perryman beat Democrat Tami Calhoun 51 percent to 49 percent - just about a 200 vote difference.
House District 14B was won by the incumbent DFLer Dan Wolgamott who beat Republican challenger Aaron Henning 54 percent to 46 percent.
For House District 13A Republican Lisa Demuth beat DFLer Andrea Robinson 74 percent to 26 percent.
And for House District 13B Republican Tim O'Driscoll beat Democrat Melissa Bromenschenkel 68 percent to 32 percent.