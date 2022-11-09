Election 2022: Benton County Auditor/Treasurer Results

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

FOLEY (WJON News) - Residents in Benton County have elected their new Auditor/Treasurer.

Christine Scherbing defeated Sean Gitch with over 56% of the vote.

Scherbing takes over for Nadeen Inman who did not seek re-election following a lawsuit alleging she did not live in the county during a portion of her term.

Other Benton County races saw incumbents Ed Popp and Steven Heinen keep their county commissioner seats after running unopposed.

 

Sheriff Troy Heck and Attorney Karl Schmidt also ran unopposed.

 

