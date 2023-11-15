Eden Valley-Watkins Football Poised for Perfect Season

Eden Valley-Watkins football is 11-0 heading into Friday's Class 2-A State Semifinal game against Cannon Falls at 11:30 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Eagles defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 60-0 in the state quarterfinals at Forest Lake High School last week to get to this point.

Eden Valley-Watkins head coach Adam Tri joined me on WJON. On making it back to the state tournament, Tri says "it's awesome, the kids put a lot work in throughout the season starting in the summertime. The kids do a great job buying in." Tri says it takes all 60 players on the roster to make this work. He indicates the team will not be overwhelmed by this experience and will be ready to go. Tri says many players are back from last year's roster who had the experience of playing at U.S. Bank Stadium last season. He explains that experience should help this time around. He says playing a game indoors allows them the opportunity to use their entire offense and the kids may feel a bit faster.

The Eagles are making their 3rd straight State Tournament appearance after falling in the State Semifinals last season to Chatfield 27-12 to finish the season 11-1.

The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Nolan Geislinger. Tri says Geislinger has been a great player for them and his blockers in front deserve a lot of credit for his success. He says running back Max Geislinger has also done a great job running the football for them this season. Tri wanted to highlight the offensive linemen Noah Stommes, Anthony Fink, Dylan Geislinger, Mitchell Lipinski, Sonnie DeHeer and Dylan Walz. He says he can't say enough good things about this group.

Tri says Friday's opponent Cannon Falls likes to run the ball and they do it well. Because of this Tri says they need to play really good assignment football on defense.

Eden Valley-Watkins Roster:

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Schultz, Parker WR 6'2" 175 12 2 Geislinger, Nolan QB 6'0" 170 12 3 Thielen, Broden WR 6'1" 170 12 4 Neiman, Landon WR 6'0" 150 12 5 Portner, Jackson RB 5'7" 150 10 7 Glenz, Blake QB 6'0" 140 10 8 Becker, Brayden WR 5'11" 155 10 9 Scheeler, Carter RB 5'7 175 11 10 Langer, Preston WR 6'2" 200 10 11 Dziengel, Lee WR 5'10" 145 11 12 Moehrle, Wyatt WR 6'4" 185 11 13 Schmidt, Ryder QB 5'11 150 9 18 Ballard, William WR 5'8" 150 11 19 Schmitt, Gabriel WR 5'7" 135 10 20 Torborg, Maxwell WR 6.0" 155 10 21 Artis, LaMichael RB 5'10 160 9 22 Haag, Nolan WR 6'1" 175 12 23 Hiltner, Braylon QB 6'1 170 9 24 Caron, Jacob WR 5'7" 135 10 25 Eder, Gavin WR 5'11" 165 12 27 Vaquera Valencia, Ricky WR 5'8 130 9 28 Geislinger, Max RB 5'11" 180 11 32 Allen-Markgraf, Gavin WR 5'8 130 11 33 Swartz, Landen RB 5'5 130 10 34 Maile, Jack RB 5'7" 190 10 44 Leukam, Brandon WR 5'6 145 10 50 Kramer, Brody OL 5'8" 205 10 51 Lang, Nathan OL 5'6" 195 10 52 Fink, Anthony OL 6'4" 220 12 53 Stevens, Caden OL 5'8" 195 12 54 DeHeer, Sonnie OL 6'4" 205 12 55 Walz, Dylan OL 5'9" 180 11 56 Geislinger, Dylan OL 5'8" 240 12 57 Stommes, Noah OL 6'8 230 12 58 Schutz, Tyler OL 6'3" 230 10 60 Ludwig, Treyce OL 5'11" 180 11 61 Hoffmann, Samuel OL 5'9 230 9 62 Albright, Aaliyah OL 5'7 190 11 64 Lipinski, Mitchell OL 6'1" 235 11 65 Eder, Deuce OL 5'10 240 9 66 Nistler, Archie OL 5'10" 240 10 67 Kipf, Cody OL 5'10 265 12 70 Molitor, Braydon OL 6'0 180 9 71 Pauls, Wyatt OL 6' 295 10 72 Kuechle, Porter OL 5'10" 200 12 73 Salzl, Henry OL 5'11" 190 10 74 Bates, Hunter OL 5'8" 215 10 75 McCann, Landon OL 6'1" 205 10 76 Magedanz, Braiden OL 5'10" 180 10 77 Becker, Nicholas OL 6'0" 250 10 78 Holthaus, Bryce OL 5'8 230 11 79 Jamison, Tristian OL 5'8 220 10 80 Diffley, Alexander WR 6'2" 160 12 81 Sieben, Brody WR 5'4 120 9 82 Landwehr, Henry WR 5'11" 145 10 83 Schmitt, Avery WR 5'9 130 9 84 Finger, Mason WR 5'11" 145 10 85 Hernandez, Eli WR 5'10" 165 11 87 Kramer, Brayden WR 6'0" 140 11 88 Corcuera Abundes, Bryan WR 5'8 135 11

My conversation with Eden Valley-Watkins Head Coach Adam Tri is below.