ST. CLOUD -- New business development is booming in St. Cloud.

Economic Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Mehelich says for projects valued at $250,000 or more there was nearly one hundred million dollars worth of building permits issued in St. Cloud last year.

In 2019 we had $76 million, in 2020 we had $58 million of course that would drop, and then in 2021 we saw $97 million, so nearly a hundred million dollars of new building permit activity. Now, a large share of that was the new Associated Wholesale Grocers project in I-94 Business Park.

Mehelich says the wholesale grocer's project is one of the last remaining lots in the Industrial Park.

The EDA puts together an activity dashboard map that shows the economic development hotspots continue to be along Division Street.

As for the former school district media services building, which the city now owns, she says there has been a lot of interest from potential buyers but no offers to buy it yet.