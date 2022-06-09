Groundbreaking Held For Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell

SARTELL -- A new amenity is coming to Pinecone Central Park in Sartell later this summer.

The city and the Tom Bearson Foundation will be hosting a groundbreaking event Thursday afternoon for the Tom Bearson basketball courts.

The organization has committed $150,000 to install three full-size basketball sports courts, with six basketball hoops, seating and landscaping.

Tom's father Greg Bearson says just like their previous projects, these courts are about bringing the community together through their son's favorite past-time sport.

To have this project here over at Pinecone Central Park, that's what our foundation was established for. We wanted to give back to this generous community that's been so nice to us and helped us get through this tragedy.

Construction of the sports courts is expected to begin soon and will continue in phases over the next few years.

Bearson says one of the six hoops being installed, will be his son's personal hoop.

One of the courts will be considered a kid's court and one of the basketball hoops on that court will be the very same one that Tom played with here on our driveway. So that will be going out there as a side basket on the kids court.

Bearson says he hopes the courts inspire a new generation of kids to find a love for basketball.

He says this is expected to be the foundation's last big fundraising project, however they plan to continue to fund scholarships, high school and youth basketball activities, and personal safety programs.

If you wish to donate to the project you can visit the Tom Bearson Foundation.

Tom Bearson was a Sartell High School graduate who unexpectedly passed away in 2014 while attending North Dakota State University.