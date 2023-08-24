Dunkin Store Officially Open in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Dunkin Store in St. Cloud is finally open.

A company spokeswoman tells WJON news they officially opened Wednesday. She says the first two days have been very busy.

Dunkin is located at the corner of Division Street and 33rd Avenue North.

The Conditional Use Permit for the 2,000-square-foot building was approved by the city council back in April 2022 and ground was broken in September of last year.

The spokeswoman told us back in March that due to a change in the building ownership and because of some equipment delays the project got pushed back and took longer than they originally anticipated.

