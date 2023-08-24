St. Cloud Organization Getting Grant from SOT License Plates

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud-based organization will be getting some money from the special Support Our Troops license plate grant program.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the Recovery Community Network will use its $11,640 grant to create a resource guide for Veterans, service members, and their families in central Minnesota.

A second grant of $45,000 is going to Patriot Assistance Dogs to provide psychiatric service dogs to Veterans living with mental illness.

The grant program offers a competitive grant process that allows organizations to apply for funding ranging from $1,000 up to $100,000.

To buy a Support Our Troops license plate, visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles office.

