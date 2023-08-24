$50K, $25K Lottery Winners in St. Cloud Metro Area
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've had a couple of lucky lottery players in the St. Cloud metro area this week.
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Diamond Riches at a Kwik Trip in St. Cloud won $50,000 on Wednesday.
On Monday there was a $25,000 winner in the Big Ol' Bens. That ticket was purchased at the Cashwise store in Waite Park on Monday.
Also, just to our north in Brainerd, there was a $75,000 winning ticket sold in the game Did I Win? at a HolidayStation Store on Wednesday.
Due to the lottery anonymity law, the names and cities of the winners are private data and will not be released.
