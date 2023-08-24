What To Know About Early Goose and Dove Hunting in MN

The morning dove and early goose hunting seasons are just around the corner in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how to have a successful season starting with asking for permission when hunting on land.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt explains the morning dove hunting season isn't as big of deal in Minnesota as it is in the southern states in the U.S. To hunt dove in Minnesota Schmitt says you need 3 things; water, a roosting area and a harvested grain area, like a wheat field, chopped corn field, hay field or soy bean field. He says dove hunters will have competition for these fields with early goose hunters. The dove hunting season runs from September 1 - November 29 and the early goose season runs from September 2 - September 17. Dove limits are set at 15.

photo courtesy Minnesota DNR photo courtesy Minnesota DNR loading...

Schmitt encourages dove and goose hunters to get out and scout, knock on doors to gain access to hunting areas on harvested fields. He says it is important to think ahead to gain access to these hunting areas because it is often first come first serve.

Geese

Zone Dates Early goose (statewide) Sept. 2-17 North Sept. 23-Dec. 22 Central Sept. 23-Oct. 1; Oct. 7-Dec. 27 South Sept. 23-Oct. 1; Oct. 7-Dec. 27

Late summer fishing is going well for him. He says panfish continue to bite and he's had some walleye success as well. Schmitt indicates minnows are starting to show up at bait shops. He says fall fishing can be the best time of year to have success fishing in Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.