Dubnyk’s Shutout Streak Ends In Wild Loss Tuesday

The Buffalo Sabres topped the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 6-3-1 on the season.

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk's franchise-record shutout streak ended at 184:59 when Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly at 3:16 of the first period. Mikael Granlund's power play goal tied the game late in the second period, but former Wild prospect Johan Larsson scored the game-winner with 6:26 remaining in the third period.

The Wild will play at Colorado in a Saturday matinee. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.