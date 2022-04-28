Minnesota Could See Another Drought This Summer

Remember last summer when we didn't have to mow our lawns for a good portion of the summer? And the Mississippi River in St. Cloud was crossable on foot? We could be in for another round of that this summer in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has released seasonal temperature, precipitation, and drought outlooks for the upcoming summer season:

Despite the rather disappointing spring we've had, the Climate Prediction Center indicates there is a good chance for... Posted by US National Weather Service Twin Cities Minnesota on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

It's looking like if there were to be another drought this summer, based on these prediction maps, southern Minnesota would get the worst of it.

For June, July, and August we are "leaning above" for the probability of warmer temperatures than normal. We are also "leaning below" for the probability of normal precipitation, and the entire bottom half of the state is in the "drought development likely" zone.

Here's hoping we get even a little more rain than we did last summer. It was so disheartening to see the rivers drying up, the lake levels getting low, and all the brown and crunchy grass. Not having to mow was nice, but a few good rain showers would have been a lot nicer.

