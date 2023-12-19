Door Broken on Business in South St. Cloud

Door Broken on Business in South St. Cloud

Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting damaged property where a door was broken on a business on the 4200 block of Clearwater Road by a person wearing a mask.  Alicia Mages of Tri-County Crimestoppers indicated the person was using a bat.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

 

 

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Broken Door, Crimestoppers
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports