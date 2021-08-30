Over the weekend my fiance and I decided to take a last-minute trip down to the Minnesota State Fair. We usually go the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, but this year we were both free the first Saturday of the fair and decided we couldn't wait any longer to go back. We are fair food junkies, and we haven't missed a single fair since we started dating.

Some of our favorites throughout the years have been the Deep Fried Nachos (discontinued), Firecracker Shrimp Stuffed Avocados (get it at the Hideaway in the Grandstand), and SPAM curds (located near the Grandstand).

After a year of not getting our fair food fix, we were eager to try new foods and revisit old favorites. Here is what we really enjoyed this year:

In other fair-related news, crowds were really down on Saturday when we went. I'm not sure if it was because of the bad storm system rolling across the state to the north, COVID concerns, or the fact that officials were encouraging people not to go on weekends. Either way, there was plenty of elbow room on a day when there normally isn't, plus we never waited in line for more than a minute or two. It was a welcome change from our usual trips on the record-setting days.

Have a great time at the fair this year, and let me know what your must-haves are!

