One of my absolute favorite weekends of the year is almost here in Minnesota, the firearms season opener for deer hunting. Hunting is a really big deal in my family, and I have been participating as long as I've been able to sit still in a deer stand. (Check out my first hunting experience when my dad's pants caught on fire here.)

In my many years of experience, I've created my own list of deer stand must-haves. Here is what I will have with me in the woods this weekend:

9 Things You Absolutely Need to Have in the Deer Stand With You

Good luck to all my fellow hunters! We can't wait to see photos of your trophy deer, don't forget to send them to us on our mobile app.

