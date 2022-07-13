St. Cloud Optimist Club Named Optimist Club of the Year

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club achieved some major recognition.

During Wednesday's meeting, the local branch announced they were named the 2020-21 Optimist International Club of the Year.

Club member and last year's president Don Berger says they were unaware they were even selected as a finalist, but honored to attain this achievement.

To be in the final six I thought was absolutely amazing. I know we've done a lot of things as a club throughout the community, but to be recognized throughout the world for what we do for kids and the community was a mind blowing experience.

St. Cloud was chosen among over 2,000 other Optimist Clubs internationally.

In addition, the club also announced Wednesday their 2022 Optimist Friends of Youth Award recipients.

Each year the St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations that provide support and assistance to youth. All nine award winners will have a $100 donated by the club to a charity of their choice.

Since it's inception in 1974, the St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club has given over $2.5-million to youth activities in the St. Cloud area.