UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to the 10th largest in the game's history.

The next drawing will be this Friday with an estimated $480 million jackpot up for grabs, about $276 million if the winner takes the cash option.

This graphic shows the Top 10 prior to this latest jackpot.

The last time someone won the jackpot was on April 15th. There have been three other winners so far in 2022.