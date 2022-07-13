Sheriff: Harley Davidson Stolen In Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- Police are asking for your help to find a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the 2011 Street Glide bike was taken sometime between Saturday evening at Tuesday evening from a home near Shamineau Lake in Northwest Morrison County.

The motorcycle is red and black with the license plate number 42194MJ.

Anyone with any information can call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office and ask to speak to an investigator.