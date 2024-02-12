Dog Night! Twins Announce 2024 Promotion Schedule

The Minnesota Twins have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2024 season at Target Field. Included in the schedule are bobblehead nights, theme nights, giveaways and even a chance to bring your pup to the park!

The fun starts on Opening Day (April 4th) with a Twins beanie giveaway. The first 10,000 fans will receive a gray Twins winter cap.

Later on opening weekend, Sunday, April 7th, the Twins will give away a kids' beanie to the first 5,000 kids age 12 and under through the gates.

On Monday, April 8th the Twins welcome Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers to town. The first 5,000 fans will get a magnetic schedule.

On Monday, April 22nd the Twins will hold their first ever "Bark In The Park" night. Fans who purchase a special ticket package can bring their doggos and receive a Twins themed dog water bottle.

Sunday, May 5th is the date for the Twins' annual "Wine, Women and Baseball" event. This event requires a special ticket purchase and includes a Twins tumbler and a pregame hospitality event.

Star Wars fans will flock to Target Field on May 24th for Star Wars night, featuring a reversible Star Wars bucket hat given to the first 5,000 fans through the gates.

The season's first bobblehead night come on May 25th when the first 10,000 fans through the gates get a Jhoan Duran bobblehead.

The next day, May 26th, is "Hello Kitty Day" at Target Field. A special ticket package will get fans into the game along with an exclusive Hello Kitty Light Up Bobblehead.

Fans who attend the June 14th game against Oakland A's can stick around for a postgame concert from Flo Rida. Exclusive VIP packages are also available.

Saturday, June 15th is Pride Day at the ballpark. A special ticket package is available which includes a crossbody bag.

The Twins will host the A's for Father's Day on June 16th. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will get a Father's Day golf shirt.

Wednesday, July 3rd is TOPPS baseball card day, with the first 20,000 fans getting some free trading cards.

Hit the beach in style with a Twins Beach Towel, given to the first 5,000 fans on July 5th.

The season's second bobblehead day falls on Saturday, July 6th when the Twins host the Astros for Pablo Lopez bobblehead day. The first 10,000 fans will receive the bobble.

On Sunday, July 7th the first 5,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Joe Ryan Replica Jersey.

Fans can get a Royce Lewis Replica Baseball Bat on Saturday, July 20th. The bats will be given to the first 10,000 fans.

Puzzle lovers can make their way to the ballpark on July 21st for a Rubik's Cube giveaway to the first 5,000 fans.

A special ticket package is available for the July 22nd game against the Phillies that includes a co-branded St. Paul Saints/Twins jersey.

On July 23rd every fan with a ticket will receive a Twins LED nightlight.

Joe Mauer's Hall of Fame celebration is slated for Saturday, August 3rd, which includes a replica Hall of Fame plaque for the first 10,000 fans.

The next day, August 4th, is Kids Back-To-School backpack day. The first 5,000 kids 12 and under will receive the backpacks. (The giveaway returns on August 11th as well.)

Harry Potter night is set for August 9th. A special ticket package will include an exclusive Twins/Harry Potter baseball hat.

Pickleball enthusiasts can purchase a special package for Pickleball night on August 23rd, which includes a Twins pickleball paddle and cover.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates on August 24th will receive a Carlos Correa replica jersey.

The very popular Squishie pillows are on the menu for the first 5,000 kids through the gates on Sunday, August 25th. The squishie is TC themed.

The Twins host the Blue Jays on Friday, August 30th. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Twins tote bag.

The third and final bobblehead day of the season is set for Sunday, September 15th when the Twins host the Reds. The first 10,000 fans will receive a 'Los Twins Sugar Skull' bobblehead.