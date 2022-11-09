As any true Minnesota Vikings fan can tell you, it's an uphill battle when it comes to loving our boys. Don't get me wrong I am one of the most optimistic Vikings fan you might ever meet. I was the fan that made a bus full of people stay at the Vikings vs. Broncos game in 2019 when we were down 20-0 at halftime, saying we will come back to win, just wait and we won 27-23, scoring all of them in the second half and 20 of them in the 4th quarter alone.

Get our free mobile app

Denver Broncos v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images loading...

I was also the Vikings fan that said we are NOT done with the game when it looked like the Saints were taking the game on January 14, 2018. Then low and behold, Keenum connects with Diggs, he makes the touchdown as clock expires and Vikings WIN 29-24!! We'll always remember it fondly as the "Minneapolis Miracle".

Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images loading...

Don't get me wrong I've also watched Gary Anderson miss his first kick of the season during the 1998-99 NFC Division Championship game against Atlanta. Probably don't get me started on what happened in 2009-10...if you know, you know.

Get our free mobile app

NFC Championship: Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images loading...

Clearly I could go on, but I think you've read enough to realize I am a Vikings fan. Always have been and always will be. Which is why it's sometimes hard to swallow when I see posts or memes such as this:

However, this time I had a good chuckle, because truth is this would be exactly the type of weird and only way the Vikes could win the "big ( that which I will not say so I don't jinx them ) game". But at the same time you looked at it and started going hmmm. It's fine, I started going through the list of "ex" Vikings players Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will face-off or could potentially play against and it's pretty humorous.

The reference for those wondering on the meme is to the movie "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" and you'll understand it if you watch the trailer.

Get our free mobile app

With that in mind, think about it, Vikings have already gone up against Teddy Bridgewater, Taylor Heinicke and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Still to come Stefon Diggs (possibly Case Keenum, doubtful but never say never) and Anthony Barr. Read on here to see other thoughts and theories from other fellow fans. All and all you'll just enjoy it because it's our Vikings we're talking about.

What can I say as Vikings fans, we laugh together, cry together, get angry and commiserate together and some how or another we will get through each and every season together. Right now, let's enjoy our current 7-1 season and do a little dance like our QB:

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks

Vikings Beat Chargers, 27-0

Vikings beat Carolina Panthers 34-28