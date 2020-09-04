Dobnak Dominates As Twins Take Game One of Double Header

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins took care of business in game one of their double header against the Detroit Tigers with a 2-0 win.

Minnesota got a pair of homers in the first inning by Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson.

Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak tossed five scoreless innings, while the bullpen closed the door on the Tigers.

Game two of Friday's double header will start around 3:30 p.m.