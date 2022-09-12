DNR Seeks Feedback on Special Fishing Regulations Being Proposed

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on some special fishing regulations that are being proposed.

If the regulations are adopted, they would go into effect next year.

Some experimental regulations would address walleye in Big Sandy Lake in Aitkin County and Island and Round lakes in Itasca County. It would address brown trout in the Vermillion River and northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail and Turtle River Chain of lakes among others.

An online survey will be available until October 17th to provide input.

The DNR will also be hosting in-person open houses this month in the counties of the impacted lakes and rivers.

