District Officials To Meet New Families Tuesday
ST. CLOUD -- New families in District 742 may get a knock on their door Tuesday.
Administrators from District 742 will welcome new families to the district by knocking on their door with a swag bag of goodies, a welcome letter, and a book for elementary school students or affirmation cards for the upper grades.
Officials say this is one way the district is creating a safe, caring, and engaging climate for students and families.