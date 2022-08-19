Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023.

The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.

The total proposed budget increase is $638,400 - or a 9.13 percent increase. The city's budget would be just over $7.6 million.

The city says while the tax rate is actually going down slightly, homeowner's property taxes are going up because home values are up between 15 and 20 percent.

The preliminary budget will be presented to the Sauk Rapids City Council during their meeting on Monday night. The council needs to approve a final budget by the end of the year.