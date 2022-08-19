St. Cloud Man Accused of Using Knife to Threaten a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces five felony charges after a domestic dispute earlier this week.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 34-year-old Jeremiah Jones held a knife to a woman's throat and threatened to kill her.

The woman told police it started on Sunday when Jones accused the woman of having an affair and began making threats. At one point, the woman said Jones held the knife to her throat and said if she called the police, he would kill her and her family. He ultimately dropped her off at a St. Cloud gas station and left with her car.

On Monday, the woman was walking when Jones pulled up next to her. When she got into the car, she said Jones began swearing at her and threatened to beat her to a bloody pulp. When they stopped at a gas station, the woman locked herself in the bathroom and called police. Court records show Jones left the scene before officers arrived.

On Wednesday, the couple went to the St. Cloud Library so the woman could complete some paperwork for Jones and he allegedly threatened to kill her again if she didn't come out after a few minutes. Again the woman called the police and they were able to arrest Jones and search the car.

Police say the search turned up two replica handguns, a folding knife, a machete, methamphetamine, a meth pipe, and marijuana.

Records show Jones admitted he accused the woman of having an affair but denied putting his hands on her or threatening her.

Jones is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of making threats, and one count of felony domestic assault.

Records show Jones has previous convictions related to domestic abuse dating back to 2016.

