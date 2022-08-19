Over-35 Amateur Baseball Update – August 19th, 2022

35 OVERALL GAME RECAPS

STATE TOURNAMENT RECAPS FROM LAST WEEKEND

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 5 SEARLES BULLDOGS 4

(Saturday August 13th)

The Brewmeisters come from behind with two bigs runs in the seventh inning to earn the win over the Bulldogs. The Brewmeisters collected eight hits, including a double. The Brewmeisters starting pitcher was Jason Harren (Former Luxemburg Brewer) he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters offense was led by Mike Arnold (Former Eden Valley Hawk) he went went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for two big RBIs. Kelly Weber (Former Luxemburg Brewer) he went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Scott Geiger (Former Sauk Rapids Cyclone) earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Bell (Former Cold Spring Rockie) was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Scott Marquardt (present Kimball Express) went 1-for-3 and Mike Thole (Former Luxemburg Brewer) went 1-for-3. Neil Fish (Former Clear Lake Laker) went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Teddy Flemming (present Sartell Stone Poney) earned two walks and he scored a run and Ryan Young (Former Luxemburg Brewer) earned a walk.

The starting pitcher and the pitcher of record for the Bulldogs was Auston Brew. The Bulldogs offense was led by Austin Brew, he went 2-for-3 a RBI and Dave Halle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. B. Gunderson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jason Schul went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dave Schoen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Al Brecky went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Casey Schmitz went 1-for-3, Troy Kunwin and Tommy Glaser both had a sacrifice bunt.

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 9 MANKATO TWINS 6

(Sunday August 14th)

The Brewmeisters defeated the Twins from Mankato, to move on to the championship this coming weekend. They collected seven hits including a double, they put up three runs in the first and four more in the second inning to give their pitcher great support. The Brewmeisters starting pitcher was Andy Thayer (Former Sauk Rapids Cyclone) he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters offense was led by Ryan Young, he went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Troy Schroeder (Former Luxemburg Brewer) went 2-for-2 for four big RBIs and he earned two walks. Paul Schlangen (Former Sauk Rapids Cyclone) had a sacrifice fly, he earned three walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Troy Frieler (Former Freeport Black Sox) went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Neil Fish went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Ryan Bell earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Geiger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Kelly Weber was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was John Globes, he was also their pitcher of record. The Twins offense was led by Kris Brunke, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jack Krier went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Adam Buralty went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tony Stadther went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Jon Ahern went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and scored a run and Josh Ronch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Adam Sucha earned a walk and he scored a run and Andy Garbers was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS are scheduled to play the Burnsville Bulldogs Saturday August 20th at 1:30 in St. Peter for the division state championship. If they win they would move on the World Series in Anoka the following weekend.