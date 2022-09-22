District 742 Auction Offers Unique Items
ST. CLOUD -- Bargain hunters have a unique opportunity this Saturday.
District 742 is hosting a surplus equipment auction at the District Services Shop on Osseo Avenue at 9:00 am.
A poster from Black Diamond Auctions lists the following:
- Commercial grade kitchen supplies
- Weights and weight room equipment
- Commercial cleaning equipment
- Indoor and outdoor tables and chairs
The auctioneer notes that they will continue to add items up until auction time. The auction starts at 9:00 am at the District Services Shop at 737 Osseo Avenue.
