District 742 Auction Offers Unique Items

ST. CLOUD -- Bargain hunters have a unique opportunity this Saturday.

District 742 is hosting a surplus equipment auction at the District Services Shop on Osseo Avenue at 9:00 am.

A poster from Black Diamond Auctions lists the following:

Commercial grade kitchen supplies

Weights and weight room equipment

Commercial cleaning equipment

Indoor and outdoor tables and chairs

The auctioneer notes that they will continue to add items up until auction time. The auction starts at 9:00 am at the District Services Shop at 737 Osseo Avenue.

