District 742 Auction Offers Unique Items

ST. CLOUD -- Bargain hunters have a unique opportunity this Saturday.

District 742 is hosting a surplus equipment auction at the District Services Shop on Osseo Avenue at 9:00 am.

A poster from Black Diamond Auctions lists the following:

  • Commercial grade kitchen supplies
  • Weights and weight room equipment
  • Commercial cleaning equipment
  • Indoor and outdoor tables and chairs

The auctioneer notes that they will continue to add items up until auction time. The auction starts at 9:00 am at the District Services Shop at 737 Osseo Avenue.

To see the auction listing, click here.

