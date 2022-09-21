MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State

MN BCA: &#8216;Swatting Incidents&#8217; At Schools Around the State

UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota.


 

So far none of the incidents have turned out to be real.

Some of the schools that have been impacted so far are in Rochester, Mankato, and Austin among others.

The Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping law enforcement apprised of the situation.

States across the U.S. have experienced similar swatting attempts.

