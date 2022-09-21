MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State
UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota.
So far none of the incidents have turned out to be real.
Some of the schools that have been impacted so far are in Rochester, Mankato, and Austin among others.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping law enforcement apprised of the situation.
States across the U.S. have experienced similar swatting attempts.
States with the most registered hunters
Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.