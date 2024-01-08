Dinner Theater Coming to Downtown Sauk Rapids in February

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- You can enjoy dinner and a show in downtown Sauk Rapids.

Central Minnesota Theatre has teamed up with Lost Times Tavern for the unique pairing several weekends in February.

Central Minnesota Theatre acquired a studio space this last year and this is the first event we're hosting at our own venue. We have been working with Lost Times Tavern who is our neighbor and we will be doing a set of one-act plays separated by a three-course dinner.

Theatre President Sean Donahue says all three plays were written by local playwright Alan Hams who passed away in July. They have seven cast members for the plays.

You will be served an appetizer followed by the play "The Ledge", then an entree followed by the play "Breakfast in the Suburbs", and finally the dessert followed by the play 'Willful Endangerment".

Seating is limited to 30 people at each show.

Performances for the Scripts and Savories Dinner Theatre will be at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays February 9th and 10th, 16th & 17, and 23rd & 24th.

Central Minnesota Theatre is at 111 Division Street in Sauk Rapids.

Tickets are $80 each and that includes both the show and the three-course meal.

