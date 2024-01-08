Central MN Creamery Offering Cheese & Chocolate Boxes For Sale

Need a Valentine's Day idea? A local creamery here in Central Minnesota is offering up a cheese and chocolate pairing box just in time for February. Does cheese and chocolate go together? This would be one way to find out!

Redhead Creamery is offering up the cheese and chocolate boxes according to a social media post.

Not sure if you knew, but cheese and chocolate are a thing.

According to the creamery's website, the boxes will cost $36.

Indulge in the perfect pairing of cheese and chocolate with our Cheese + Chocolate Box! Featuring 6 unique combinations of Redhead Creamery cheeses and Sted chocolate, this box offers a delectable and unforgettable taste experience. Treat yourself or surprise a loved one with this one-of-a-kind combination for Valentine's Day or any day of the year!

This box will be available from January 29th through February 17th until the items last.

It's not clear what cheeses will be in the box, or what type of chocolate will be paired with the cheese, so it's going to be a fun mystery for you when you open the box.

I've never thought of pairing cheese with chocolate before, but a Google search shows that it seems to be a pretty common pairing, and there are tips for you if you want to try pairing cheese with chocolate on your own.

According to Quora.com when you pair chocolate with cheese, you should cut both into bite-sized pieces and then "set out at room temperature for 30 to 40 minutes before tasting them. This will help you taste the flavors and appreciate their aromas."

If you are interested in buying a Redhead Creamery cheese and chocolate pairing box, you can head here.

