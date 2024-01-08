Could a Minnesotan Be the Next Smashing Pumpkins Guitarist?

Could Today be the greatest day you've ever known?

I remember when Rob Halford left Judas Priest, who responded by replacing him with Tim "Ripper" Owens...who fronted a Judas Priest tribute band at the time. At least he knew the source material!

Even if you're not in a tribute band for them, Smashing Pumpkins are giving you a chance to get hired to be a rockstar!

Guitarist Jeff Schroeder left the Smashing Pumpkins last fall. Instead of hiring a fellow grunge-era guitarist who's already been around the world, Billy Corgan is giving any ol' hunyuck an opportunity to realize their rockstar dreams.

I actually hope that they do hire an unknown talent; but just take heed, prospects: they're already getting applications from the likes of Mike Garson, who played with David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails.

Get our free mobile app

Live Earth - New York - Show Not a bad day at the office! (Getty Images) loading...

The odds are probably pretty stacked against one of us nobodys getting the gig, but you miss 100% of the shots you don't take ~ Wayne Gretzky (~Michael Scott). If you or someone you know have the talent, send them your resume! "Related materials" likely refers to a video of you performing.

Send your stuffs to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.

I'd love to see a local talent on-stage at Target Field this summer, when Smashing Pumpkins joins Green Day, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

Something like this would be right up my alley, being a guitarist who grew up during the 90s grunge heyday...but the bone spurs in my spine have other ideas, so let me live vicariously through you!

Awesome Classic Video Games Turning 40 in 2024