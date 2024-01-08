Hey Minnesota! Does This Cell Phone Company Owe You Money?

Ever had Verizon as a cell phone carrier? They could owe you some money. A lawsuit in New Jersey opened the door for the settlement, and those who apply could be looking at up to $100 from Verizon.

According to Fox 9 News out of the Twin Cities "A lawsuit filed in New Jersey accuses Verizon of issuing an administrative charge that was "described as a deceptive scheme." The phone carrier denied any wrongdoing.

According to the settlement website:

"Verizon customers claimed in a class action lawsuit that Verizon has charged its post-paid individual consumer wireless service account holders a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, “Administrative Charge”) that was unfair and not adequately disclosed. Verizon has denied and continues to deny that it did anything wrong and that the lawsuit has any merit. The customers and Verizon have reached a proposed settlement to resolve the lawsuit on a class action basis, as described below."

If you received a notice about this settlement by email or mail, you are in the Settlement Class according to Verizon’s records and are eligible to file a claim for a payment from the settlement.

IMPORTANT : You must file a claim by April 15, 2024 to receive a payment from the settlement. Click here to file a claim. (Read below or see FAQs 6-7 for details)

Basically what this lawsuit settlement is saying is that if you've ever had a 'post-paid' Verizon account you are entitled to some cash back.

Some important dates are involved with this settlement, you can see those dates, like the opt-out date of February 20th, by heading here.

