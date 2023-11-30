Did You Know Minnesota Wants To Pay You For Your Pinecones?
I know we are just a little beyond prime yard clean-up time, but if you have a plethora of pinecones in your yard they might just be worth something according to the state of Minnesota. The state Department of Natural Resources is looking for specific types of pinecones, and they will even pay you for them!
Residents in the northeast and northwest portions of the state are being asked to collect their black spruce pine cones, and then reach out to the state about selling them.
If you are interested in what types of seeds/pinecones the state is looking to pay people for, here is a list of what the state is looking for!
- Balsam fir
- Basswood
- Bitternut hickory
- Black spruce
- Black walnut
- Bur oak
- Jack pine
- Pin oak
- Red maple
- Red oak
- Red-osier dogwood
- Red pine
- Shagbark hickory
- Silver maple
- Sugar maple
- Swamp white oak
- White oak
- White pine
- White spruce
- Wild plum (cleaned)
- Yellow birch
You can also check the price per bushel/gallon using this website as well.
Someone could make some OK money if they live around a bunch of Swamp White Oaks, as the state is paying $150/bushel for those acorns!
