Did You Know Minnesota Wants To Pay You For Your Pinecones?

I know we are just a little beyond prime yard clean-up time, but if you have a plethora of pinecones in your yard they might just be worth something according to the state of Minnesota. The state Department of Natural Resources is looking for specific types of pinecones, and they will even pay you for them!

Want to help keep our forests green and make some extra cash?

The State Forest Nursery needs people in the northeast and northwest regions to harvest black spruce cones to help reforest our state. Make $100 per bushel for black spruce cones!

This could be the start of a rewarding annual tradition!

Residents in the northeast and northwest portions of the state are being asked to collect their black spruce pine cones, and then reach out to the state about selling them.

If you are interested in what types of seeds/pinecones the state is looking to pay people for, here is a list of what the state is looking for!

Balsam fir

Basswood

Bitternut hickory

Black spruce

Black walnut

Bur oak

Jack pine

Pin oak

Red maple

Red oak

Red-osier dogwood

Red pine

Shagbark hickory

Silver maple

Sugar maple

Swamp white oak

White oak

White pine

White spruce

Wild plum (cleaned)

Yellow birch

You can also check the price per bushel/gallon using this website as well.

Get our free mobile app

Someone could make some OK money if they live around a bunch of Swamp White Oaks, as the state is paying $150/bushel for those acorns!

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures