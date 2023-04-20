Celebrate Earth Day With Free Park Day in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesotans will be able to get out and enjoy some fresh air for free at parks across the state this weekend.

The Minnesota DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday. It marks the first of four "Free Park Days" in 2023 and is also Earth Day.

Several state parks will also be hosting events to celebrate, clean, and protect the environment Saturday in honor of Earth Day.

Other "Free Park Days" this year will be held in June, September, and November.

